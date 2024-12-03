PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $358,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,076.42. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $497,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,106.18. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,009. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

