Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 6,467 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $65,316.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,929.40. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $206,048.48.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $222,001.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

Shares of PRTH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 136,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,652. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

