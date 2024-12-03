Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,700 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

