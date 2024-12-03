Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.02 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CI opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.16 and a 200-day moving average of $338.34.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.