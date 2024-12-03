Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Banner worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banner by 287.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,876.84. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

