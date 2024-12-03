Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 10,922 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Renasant worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Renasant by 32.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Renasant by 698.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 11.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,166. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Renasant had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

