Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PDCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $30.68.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.