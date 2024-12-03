ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) General Counsel Michael J. Rider Sells 74 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 74 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $18,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,268,316.83. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD opened at $244.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.60 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

