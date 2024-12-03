ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) General Counsel Michael J. Rider Sells 74 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 74 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $18,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,316.83. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RMD opened at $244.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.60 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

