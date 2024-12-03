Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Anthony P. Lee Sells 25,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,232,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
