Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 138 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $157.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average is $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

