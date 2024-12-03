Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

