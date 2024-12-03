Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 72,462 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after buying an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

