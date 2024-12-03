Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $100.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

