Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

