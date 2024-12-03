Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 94,312 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,312 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.72% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
- What is a support level?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.