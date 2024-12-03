Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 94,312 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,312 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.72% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.