Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $561.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.18 and its 200-day moving average is $550.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

