Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.570-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-$10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.980-10.030 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,277,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,970. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.49. The company has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.31.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

