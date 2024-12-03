Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Increases By 5.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.42% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

