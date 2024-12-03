Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expands By 7.3%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.16.
Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DSX
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.
