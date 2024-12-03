Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expands By 7.3%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $3,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 268,337 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

