Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Drops By 6.2%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. 26,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Energizer by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,660,000 after purchasing an additional 533,831 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energizer by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

