Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 14.1%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.