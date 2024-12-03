Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Grows By 17.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

BIB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

