SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Articles

