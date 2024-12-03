Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

