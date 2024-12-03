Stewart Information Services Extends CEO Employment AgreementOn December 3, 2024, Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) announced the extension of an employment agreement with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frederick H. Eppinger. T

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stewart Information Services’s 8K filing here.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles