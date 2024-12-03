Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 138,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,328% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,708 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 3.11% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CHAU opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $28.25.

About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

