StockNews.com Downgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Sell

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 362,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,574. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

