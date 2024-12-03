StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of AWH opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

