StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.