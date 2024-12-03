SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of SunCoke Energy worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,141,000 after buying an additional 139,971 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 112.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

