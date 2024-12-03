SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Allison Green Buys 9,100 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) insider Allison Green acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,302.32. This trade represents a 7.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SSSS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

