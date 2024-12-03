Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by In Depth Partners LLC

In Depth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 6.0% of In Depth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 141.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205,900. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

