TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$24.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,138,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at C$21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

