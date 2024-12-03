Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tesla from $287.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $357.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $361.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

