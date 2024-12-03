The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,635 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $18,383,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $274.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
