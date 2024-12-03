Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Head to Head Survey

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AVITA Medical and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Treace Medical Concepts 0 6 0 0 2.00

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 15.72%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $50.14 million 6.80 -$35.38 million ($2.23) -5.83 Treace Medical Concepts $202.86 million 2.70 -$49.53 million ($0.99) -8.87

This table compares AVITA Medical and Treace Medical Concepts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AVITA Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -95.47% -194.69% -60.67% Treace Medical Concepts -30.33% -51.12% -26.36%

Risk & Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

