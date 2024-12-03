TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.
TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $48.41 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
