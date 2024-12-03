TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 132,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $48.41 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

