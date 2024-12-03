Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Trimble by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 249,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 356,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trimble by 46.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 337,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 107,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

