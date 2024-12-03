True Wealth Design LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2,033.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $263,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Shares of DPZ opened at $466.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $390.48 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

