UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Roblox worth $86,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,825. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,013,607 shares of company stock valued at $48,434,122. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

