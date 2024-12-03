UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,509 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.33% of Rollins worth $79,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.