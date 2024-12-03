Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO David Bergman Sells 30,000 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Under Armour Price Performance

UA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,177. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. BDT Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,600,000 after buying an additional 161,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 752,018 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 569,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

