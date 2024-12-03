UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.50-$30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.74 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNH traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.04. 2,327,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $556.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.