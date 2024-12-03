Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Jabil by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Jabil by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,376 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

