Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,240,000 after acquiring an additional 487,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diageo by 416.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after purchasing an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diageo by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.