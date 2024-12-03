Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,380 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Similarweb worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Similarweb by 10.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Similarweb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

SMWB stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a PE ratio of -111.36 and a beta of 0.84. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

