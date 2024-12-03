Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 269.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $140.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

