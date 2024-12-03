Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Down 31.1% – Time to Sell?

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Free Report) shares fell 31.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Western Areas Stock Down 31.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.
About Western Areas
As of June 20, 2022, Western Areas Limited was acquired by IGO Nickel Holdings Pty Ltd. Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Areas
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.