Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,057 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $89,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $113,017,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $65,405,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,013,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,146,000 after purchasing an additional 671,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

