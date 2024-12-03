Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,293 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 506.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 251,274 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,512,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,693,000 after purchasing an additional 185,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

